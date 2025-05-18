Ismael Kone News: Opens scoring but concedes penalty

Kone scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Kone gave Rennes an early lead with a powerful shot from outside the box in the 14th minute against his former club. However, he conceded a penalty in the 19th minute due to a handball which allowed Marseille to equalize through a clinical finish from Mason Greenwood. Kone's performance was a mix of highs and lows in this match limiting his potential due to inconsistency. He will aim to find more consistency in his play to help Rennes reach their objectives next season.