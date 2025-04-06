Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Excellent on both ends

Doukoure scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Reims.

Doukoure's goal is his first for the 2024-25 Ligue 1 and assured Strasbourg would get win No. 4 in six games. They have seen the team maintain four clean sheets, and he played an immense part as a starting center-back. Across the six games, Doukoure logged 23 clearances, three interceptions and two blocks.