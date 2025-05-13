Ismaila Sarr News: Assists in Sunday's win

Sarr assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sarr set up Eberechi Eze's second goal Sunday, a strike in the 48th minute to cap off a fast break. It marked his 12th Premier League goal contribution of the season and his first since April 12 at Manchester City. He created three chances for the fourth time this season and also took four shots but put none on target. He was subbed off in the 78th minute for Romain Esse.