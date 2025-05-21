Ismaila Sarr News: Notches assist

Sarr assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Wolverhampton.

Sarr bagged another assist Tuesday, finding Edward Nketiah in the 32nd minute of the contest. This marks his second assist in his past three outings. He now has seven goals and six assists in 37 appearances (29 starts) this season, having yet to miss an appearance in league play.