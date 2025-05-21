Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ismaila Sarr headshot

Ismaila Sarr News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Sarr assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Wolverhampton.

Sarr bagged another assist Tuesday, finding Edward Nketiah in the 32nd minute of the contest. This marks his second assist in his past three outings. He now has seven goals and six assists in 37 appearances (29 starts) this season, having yet to miss an appearance in league play.

Ismaila Sarr
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now