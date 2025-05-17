Ismaila Sarr News: Three crosses against City

Sarr recorded one shot, a chance created and three crosses in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Sarr would see a decent match in his 90 minutes of play Saturday, with a chance created to go along with his three crosses. This was his fourth straight star, with three goal contributions during that span. That said, he finishes the FA Cup campaign with four to go along with 12 in league play, already topping 15-plus goal contributions in his first season with the club.