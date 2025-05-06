Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Issa Kabore headshot

Issa Kabore Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Kabore (arm) returned to training Tuesday after missing Saturday's clash with Union Berlin, per DeichStube.

Kabore is working his way back to fitness as he struggles with an arm injury. The defender has barely played in the last two months due to a variety of issues, and is hoping to get fit before the closing matches. He has two chances left to play before the end of the Bundesliga.

Issa Kabore
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now