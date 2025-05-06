Issa Kabore Injury: Back in training
Kabore (arm) returned to training Tuesday after missing Saturday's clash with Union Berlin, per DeichStube.
Kabore is working his way back to fitness as he struggles with an arm injury. The defender has barely played in the last two months due to a variety of issues, and is hoping to get fit before the closing matches. He has two chances left to play before the end of the Bundesliga.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now