Issa Soumare News: Assists in finale

Soumare assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Strasbourg.

Soumare had a huge impact Saturday, recording an assist to help secure a spot in Ligue 1 for the next season. He ends his first full campaign in the league on a positive note, scoring five goals with four assists, while also collecting 42 crosses (four accurate), 28 chances created and 30 clearances.