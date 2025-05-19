Fantasy Soccer
Issa Soumare

Issa Soumare News: Assists in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Soumare assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Strasbourg.

Soumare had a huge impact Saturday, recording an assist to help secure a spot in Ligue 1 for the next season. He ends his first full campaign in the league on a positive note, scoring five goals with four assists, while also collecting 42 crosses (four accurate), 28 chances created and 30 clearances.

