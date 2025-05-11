Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Issa Soumare headshot

Issa Soumare News: Scores equalizer in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Soumare scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Marseille.

Soumare scored Le Havre's only goal in the 66th minute, finishing a cross from Josue Casimir. He was active in the attacking third and helped Le Havre push for an equalizer with four shots and one chance created. His goal made it 1-1 before Marseille retook the lead. He will try to score again on Saturday against Strasbourg. Le Havre will stay in the top flight with a win if either Reims or Nantes lose their final game. If they finish at their current 16th place, they will face a playoff against Metz, Dunkerque or Guingamp.

Issa Soumare
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now