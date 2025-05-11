Issa Soumare News: Scores equalizer in second half

Soumare scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Marseille.

Soumare scored Le Havre's only goal in the 66th minute, finishing a cross from Josue Casimir. He was active in the attacking third and helped Le Havre push for an equalizer with four shots and one chance created. His goal made it 1-1 before Marseille retook the lead. He will try to score again on Saturday against Strasbourg. Le Havre will stay in the top flight with a win if either Reims or Nantes lose their final game. If they finish at their current 16th place, they will face a playoff against Metz, Dunkerque or Guingamp.