Issiaga Sylla Injury: Out season with calf injury

Sylla (calf) will miss the remainder of the season due to his calf injury, according to Midi Libre.

Sylla is likely not going to play again for Montpellier after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with his contract also ending this summer. He made only 19 appearances in the last two seasons and has suffered multiple muscular injuries, making his contract extension quite unlikely. Theo Sainte-Luce will be the one starting at left-back for the time being.