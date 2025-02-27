Ivan Balliu News: Signs contract extension
Balliu signed a new contract with Rayo Vallecano until the end of the 2026/27 season, the team announced Thursday.
Balliu has been relegated to a secondary role this season, as he's had more games in which he's been an unused sub (10) than starts (eight) since Andrei Ratiu has taken over as the starting right-back. However, Balliu is one of the longest-tenured players in the Rayo squad, and he's expected to remain in the squad as an experienced depth option for years to come following this new contract.
