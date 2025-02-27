Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Balliu headshot

Ivan Balliu News: Signs contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Balliu signed a new contract with Rayo Vallecano until the end of the 2026/27 season, the team announced Thursday.

Balliu has been relegated to a secondary role this season, as he's had more games in which he's been an unused sub (10) than starts (eight) since Andrei Ratiu has taken over as the starting right-back. However, Balliu is one of the longest-tenured players in the Rayo squad, and he's expected to remain in the squad as an experienced depth option for years to come following this new contract.

Ivan Balliu
Rayo Vallecano
