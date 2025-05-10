Ivan Moreno News: Scores in playoff loss Thursday

Moreno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Cruz Azul.

Moreno was at the end of a low cross from Stiven Mendoza, and he tapped the ball home from very close range to pull one back in the second half. Moreno played in midfield in this match, and it's unclear whether he has a lot of upside in future matches.