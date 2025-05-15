Ivan Ordets Injury: Ruled out against St. Pauli

Ordets (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.

Ordets will miss the final game of the season due to undisclosed reasons and his absence will force a change with Jakov Medic likely getting the start in the back-three on Saturday. Ordets will aim to come back fit for the pre-season after dealing with a thigh injury early this month.