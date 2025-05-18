Ivan Sanchez News: Active off bench in loss

Sanchez registered 11 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Alaves.

Sanchez was the hosts' most productive player despite being used as a substitute for the second half, with his four accurate crosses representing a game-high total and his nine duels won tying for the third-most on the squad Sunday. The midfielder also took a few set pieces during his time on the pitch. He has been active in creative and dribbling play over his last three appearances, though he didn't start any of those games.