Ivan Sanchez News: Nets goal vs. Barca

Sanchez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Barcelona.

Sanchez opened the scoring for Valladolid in this matchup with a shot from a tight angle that was deflected past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. This was Sanchez's second goal of the season, and the first one he's scored since Sep. 27. As an attacking player in an already-relegated team, though, Sanchez doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats.