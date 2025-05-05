Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Sanchez News: Nets goal vs. Barca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sanchez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Barcelona.

Sanchez opened the scoring for Valladolid in this matchup with a shot from a tight angle that was deflected past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. This was Sanchez's second goal of the season, and the first one he's scored since Sep. 27. As an attacking player in an already-relegated team, though, Sanchez doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats.

