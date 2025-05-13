Ivan Sanchez News: Valiant off bench

Sanchez had two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Girona.

Unfortunately for Sanchez, scoring a goal against Barcelona has not boosted his stock enough to get him back into Valladolid's starting XI for immediate games. The last two Valladolid games saw him come off the team's bench, but he logged 11 crosses (three accurate) and four chances created. Tuesday's six crosses mark his highest in the category since Feb. 28, when he returned from a multi-week-long injury.