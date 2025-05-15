Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Scores equalizer Wednesday

Russell-Rowe scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal.

Russell-Rowe scored an outside-the-box strike in the 63rd minute Wednesday, a goal which tied the match at 1-1. It marked his fifth goal of the season and he took three shots for the fourth time this season. He also created a season-high three chances in his full 90 minutes of action.