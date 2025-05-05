Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Scores in win over Charlotte

Russell-Rowe scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Russell-Rowe sealed up the win for Columbus Saturday as he scored a header in the 81st minute assisted by Max Arfsten to take the 4-2 lead. It marked his fourth goal of the season. In addition to his two shots on target, he created two chances for the third time in his last four matches. He was subbed off in the 89th minute for Taha Habroune.