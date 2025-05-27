Jack Hinshelwood News: Bags brace on final day

Hinshelwood scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Hinshelwood scored a pair of goals Sunday, two unassisted strikes in the second half. Thanks to that strong showing he finished the campaign with five goals and two assists across 26 appearances (22 starts). After a solid first full campaign in the Premier League, he will look to come back even stronger next season with a full season under his belt.