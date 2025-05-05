Jack McGlynn News: Active display in loss
McGlynn had two off-target shots, created one chance, sent in eight crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (all won).
McGlynn had another productive game here despite seeing his team being entirely dominated. The versatile midfielder provided defensive help while also being his team's lone relevant contributor on the attacking end. One of MLS' most productive playmakers, McGlynn is currently ranked fourth in crosses and among the top 20 in chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now