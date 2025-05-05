Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack McGlynn headshot

Jack McGlynn News: Active display in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

McGlynn had two off-target shots, created one chance, sent in eight crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (all won).

McGlynn had another productive game here despite seeing his team being entirely dominated. The versatile midfielder provided defensive help while also being his team's lone relevant contributor on the attacking end. One of MLS' most productive playmakers, McGlynn is currently ranked fourth in crosses and among the top 20 in chances created.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now