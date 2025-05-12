Jack McGlynn News: Assists form set piece

McGlynn assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), 14 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

McGlynn fizzed a ball across the box Saturday from a set piece opportunity to setup Houston's lone goal of the fixture as they would go on to fall 3-1 at the hands of Seattle. The midfielder led the Houston attacking effort with 14 crosses (five accurate) and eight corners en route to creating five chances. Over his last five appearances (five starts), McGlynn has averaged 8.2 crosses (1.8 accurate) and 4.4 corners per appearance. The assist was his third of the campaign.