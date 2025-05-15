Fantasy Soccer
Jack McGlynn headshot

Jack McGlynn News: No assist yet great from flank

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 8:52am

McGlynn registered three shots (one on goal), 15 crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Minnesota United.

Despite no assist against Minnesota United, McGlynn can attribute said problem to the lack of an end product that he obviously cannot control. The attacking midfielder created seven chances, more than his Dynamo teammates' six. Up to May's first half, 2025 indicates that their best player is him. McGlynn has a Dynamo-best three assists from 4.8 corners, 3.1 accurate crosses and 2.7 chances created per appearance.

Jack McGlynn
Houston Dynamo
