Jack Stephens headshot

Jack Stephens News: Scores header in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Stephens scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Fulham.

Stephens got his head to a cross in the first half Saturday to give Southampton an early 1-0 lead in what would become a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham. The central defender made one tackle (zero won), four clearances and one block over his 90 minutes of play. The goal marked Stephens' first Premier League goal since he scored once during the 2019-2020 campaign with Southampton.

