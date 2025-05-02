Jackson Irvine Injury: Aiming return for pre-season

Irvine (foot) underwent surgery for his injury and is aiming to return for the pre-season. He will have a clearer idea of his recovery timeline in about a month, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "After our doctors' clear diagnosis, we had to make a decision. There were two options: conservative treatment and surgery. Jacko has undergone surgery, and now the focus is on recovery. He has a clear regeneration plan. We'll see how long it takes. It would be presumptuous to make a statement now. Perhaps we'll be able to say more in a month."

Irvine has started his recovery from a foot injury that required surgery at the end of April and is following a regeneration plan targeting a return for the pre-season. If everything goes as planned, the captain should be able to start the season in form with his teammates. Carlo Boukhalfa is getting a larger role in the midfield during his absence.