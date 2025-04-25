Fantasy Soccer
Jackson Irvine Injury: Hopeful to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Irvine (foot) is still questionable to return this season and will have that decision made in the next few days, according to manager Alexandre Blessin. "With Jackson, we'll have to see if and when he'll return this season. That will be decided in the next few days."

Irvine is still battling his foot injury and is now questionable to even make his return this season. That said, he appears to be set for testing within the next few days, hoping to get the clearance to return for the final few games of the season. With the season ending May 17, he will have a short window to make it back, leaving him doubtful to make the team sheet again this campaign.

Jackson Irvine
FC St. Pauli
