Jackson Irvine Injury: Undergoes surgery, done for season

Irvine (foot) is out for the rest of the season after receiving foot surgery, according to his club.

Irvine was hopeful to make a return this season to help his team secure another season of Bundesliga play. However, he will remain sidelined, as he underwent foot surgery that will leave him out until the new campaign after a stress fracture was revealed. This is a tough break for the midfielder, as he is a regular starter when fit, ending his season with six assists in 29 appearances (29 starts). He will look for a swift recovery and to be ready for the new season, with Carlo Boukhalfa likely to take his spot for the remainder of the campaign.