Jackson Tchatchoua News: Sends in five crosses against Como

Tchatchoua recorded two shots (zero on goal), one interception, one tackle (zero won) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Tchatchoua was again active down the wing but highly imprecise in his deliveries. He has had an accurate one in the past three games despite the sound volume. He has recorded four shots (zero accurate), four chances created, five tackles (three won) and 10 clearances in the last five matches. He has logged at least three crosses in the last nine fixtures, totaling 45 (eight accurate).