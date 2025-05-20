Jacob Greaves News: Bright performance in loss

Greaves had one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Leicester City.

Greaves led the Ipswich Town defensive effort Sunday with six clearances as the Town were outfoxed in a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City. The central defender has now logged 90 minutes in five successive fixtures and missing the preceding three matches. Over the five-appearance stretch, Greaves has averaged 6.4 clearances and 1.2 blocks per appearance.