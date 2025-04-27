Jacob Murphy News: Fifteen crosses in victory

Murphy recorded two shots (zero on goal), 15 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Murphy won the penalty that led to Newcastle's first goal by drawing a foul from Julio Enciso in first-half stoppage time. He was a constant threat on the right wing, delivering 15 crosses and breaking his previous season high by more than twice. Four of those crosses were accurate and he created two chances in the final third. Murphy's performance was a key factor in Newcastle's attacking success. He will look to bring impact again Sunday against Brighton.