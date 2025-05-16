Jacob Murphy News: Sets up goal vs. Chelsea

Murphy assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Murphy has registered five or fewer crosses in four of his previous five EPL starts, so fantasy managers can't expect a lot of volume from him, but he made the most of his touches in this one. His first cross of the match led to Sandro Tonali's goal just two minutes into the game. He's been playing at a high level of late and has racked up three goals and four assists over his last eight EPL starts since the beginning of April.