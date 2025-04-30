Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Ondrejka headshot

Jacob Ondrejka News: Nets two in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Ondrejka scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw against Lazio.

Ondrejka shined in his first start of the season, as he buried his team's only two goals of the match. This also marked the fourth time in five outings that he registered two shots, and he is up to eight shots and five shots on target in that span. He also registered his first chance created in five appearances.

Jacob Ondrejka
Parma
