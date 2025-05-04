Jacob Ondrejka News: Productive against Como

Ondrejka created four scoring chances and had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Ondrejka wasn't superb like in the last game, where he had a brace, but was a strong contributor in his second start replacing Adrien Bernabe (thigh), as he was a constant threat and led his side in two offensive categories, setting a new season high in both. He has notched multiple shots in five of his last outings, totaling 10 (six on target), scoring thrice and posting five chances created, nine crosses (four accurate) and seven corners.