Jacob Ramsey News: Receives second yellow

Ramsey saw his marching orders Saturday after seeing two yellow cards during the tilt, receiving his first in extra time of the first half before his second in the 80th minute. This will force him out for Friday's match against Tottenham, set to return in the season finale against Manchester United on May 25. John McGinn or Danyell Malen will likely be replacements on the left flank.