Jacob Ramsey News: Suspension cleared
Ramsey is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Ramsey has cleared his ban from the two yellow cards he received against Bournemouth and is now available for their next contest. He has mainly been a bench option recently, starting only two of his last six appearances, and is expected to return to that role for the final game of the season against Manchester United.
