Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Ramsey headshot

Jacob Ramsey News: Suspension cleared

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Ramsey is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Ramsey has cleared his ban from the two yellow cards he received against Bournemouth and is now available for their next contest. He has mainly been a bench option recently, starting only two of his last six appearances, and is expected to return to that role for the final game of the season against Manchester United.

Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now