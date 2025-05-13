Jacob Shaffelburg News: Bags winner for first of 2025

Shaffelburg sent in six crosses, took two shots, and scored the match winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC.

Shaffelburg picked a good time to turn up with his first goal of the 2025 MLS season, scoring the match winner to complete the comeback for Nashville. He's the type of player who could get hot at any given stretch, setting up nicely for this week's two-game homestand starting with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.