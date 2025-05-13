Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Shaffelburg headshot

Jacob Shaffelburg News: Bags winner for first of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 12:58pm

Shaffelburg sent in six crosses, took two shots, and scored the match winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC.

Shaffelburg picked a good time to turn up with his first goal of the 2025 MLS season, scoring the match winner to complete the comeback for Nashville. He's the type of player who could get hot at any given stretch, setting up nicely for this week's two-game homestand starting with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now