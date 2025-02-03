Fantasy Soccer
Jacob Wright News: Joins Norwich on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Wright has been loaned to Norwich from Manchester City, according to his parent club.

Wright is departing City for the remainder of the season despite not seeing a single minute in league play, as he joined Norwich until June 30. He will look to develop his skills and hopes to stay with the club following his loan, although he appears to be another City Academy product who may be shipped out by Pep Guardiola.

