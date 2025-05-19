Jacopo Fazzini News: Keeps on contributing
Fazzini assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Monza.
Fazzini assisted on a goal by Lorenzo Columbo in the 49th minute of action and now has four goal contributions in 19 appearances on the season, all of them coming within the last five games. This also marked his second straight outing with a shot on target and two chances created.
