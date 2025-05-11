Jacopo Fazzini News: Nets in Parma fixture

Fazzini scored one goal to go with four shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Parma.

Fazzini found the target on a well-crafted scheme on a corner kick, which allowed him to fire with relative freedom from the edge of the box, and he smashed it under the crossbar. He stayed active afterward and led his side in attempts. He has scored thrice in the last four rounds, adding seven shots (three on target), three key passes and 11 tackles (eight won).