Jacopo Fazzini News: Quiet in Lazio contest

Fazzini registered two crosses (zero accurate), four tackles (three won), one clearance and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.

Fazzini starred in a more defensive role than usual since Alberto Grassi and Liam Henderson were suspended and Faustino Anjorin (undisclosed) got hurt, which hurt his offensive output. He failed to take a shot for the first time in four games, during which he has assisted twice and recorded five attempts (two on target), two key passes, four crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (seven won).