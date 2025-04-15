Jacopo Fazzini News: Returns to starting lineup against Napoli
Fazzini had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Monday's 3-0 loss versus Napoli.
Fazzini drew his first start since late January as he missed time with an injury and a suspension and had a run-of-the-mill display in the final third. He'll split duties with Lorenzo Colombo, Sebastiano Esposito and Liberato Cacace in a pair of spots going forward. He has totaled five shots (one on target), three key passes, six crosses (zero accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now