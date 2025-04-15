Jacopo Fazzini News: Returns to starting lineup against Napoli

Fazzini had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Monday's 3-0 loss versus Napoli.

Fazzini drew his first start since late January as he missed time with an injury and a suspension and had a run-of-the-mill display in the final third. He'll split duties with Lorenzo Colombo, Sebastiano Esposito and Liberato Cacace in a pair of spots going forward. He has totaled five shots (one on target), three key passes, six crosses (zero accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five appearances.