Jacopo Fazzini News: Scores again in loss

Fazzini scored a goal off his lone shot and created one chance during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Fiorentina.

Fazzini didn't have many opportunities but showed efficiency in front of the net in the 57th minute, slotting home a pass from the right flank in what was his lone shot attempt. That's now back-to-back games with a goal for the midfielder, who will try to keep it during the final stretch of campaign where he had to deal with a lot of physical issues.