Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacopo Fazzini headshot

Jacopo Fazzini News: Scores again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Fazzini scored a goal off his lone shot and created one chance during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Fiorentina.

Fazzini didn't have many opportunities but showed efficiency in front of the net in the 57th minute, slotting home a pass from the right flank in what was his lone shot attempt. That's now back-to-back games with a goal for the midfielder, who will try to keep it during the final stretch of campaign where he had to deal with a lot of physical issues.

Jacopo Fazzini
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now