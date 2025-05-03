Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty News: Available as substitute

Marshall-Rutty (not injury related) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Columbus Crew.

Marshall-Rutty missed the previous three league games because of visa-related issues before bouncing back for the 11th week of the campaign. The wide player is expected to be a depth option for Charlotte after being loaned from Montreal in April. He may compete either with Nick Scardina for the right-back spot or with Liel Abada in a more offensive role.