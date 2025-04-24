Fantasy Soccer
Jaka Bijol News: Will sit out Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Bijol had seven clearances, one chance and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Torino.

Bijol put up his usual numbers, but the Udinese defense wasn't great for the third game in a row. He'll be unavailable versus Bologna on Monday due to yellow-card accumulation. Thomas Kristensne, Lautaro Giannetti and Christian Kabasele are the next men at the position.

Jaka Bijol
Udinese
More Stats & News
