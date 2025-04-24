Jaka Bijol News: Will sit out Bologna game

Bijol had seven clearances, one chance and one interception and picked up his fifth yellow card in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Torino.

Bijol put up his usual numbers, but the Udinese defense wasn't great for the third game in a row. He'll be unavailable versus Bologna on Monday due to yellow-card accumulation. Thomas Kristensne, Lautaro Giannetti and Christian Kabasele are the next men at the position.