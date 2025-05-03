Fantasy Soccer
Jaka Bijol News: Wins three tackles against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Bijol had three tackles (three won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Bijol was commanding in the back, although his side gave up one goal, partially ruining his performance. He has tallied six or more clearances in six straight appearances, totaling 48, and posting seven tackles (five won), six interceptions and three blocks, with no clean sheets.

Jaka Bijol
Udinese
