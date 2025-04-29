Fantasy Soccer
Jake Davis Injury: Potentially an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Davis (hamstring) is eyeing a potential return against the Galaxy on Sunday, according to manager Kerry Zavagnin, per Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Davis is seeing a good update to start the week, as only two days into training, he can already potentially be fit for Sunday. This comes after he missed their past two outings, so this would be huge for the club. He is a regular starter and will likely see the start immediately if deemed fit.

Jake Davis
Sporting Kansas City
