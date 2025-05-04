Fantasy Soccer
Jake Davis News: Substitute option versus Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 3:16pm

Davis (hamstring) is on the bench in Sunday's clash against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Davis could look to replace Andrew Brody at right-back after completing his recovery from an issue that kept him out of two games. Prior to the injury, the 23-year-old recorded one assist and averaged 2.9 tackles per match. He also played a few times in midfield and took corner kicks in a couple of contests.

