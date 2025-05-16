Jake O'Brien Injury: Fit for Saints
O'Brien (undisclosed) is fit for Sunday's clash with Southampton, according to manager David Moyes.
O'Brien is fit and ready to go for Sunday's clash after missing out against Fulham. The defender didn't suffer a serious concern and is straight back in the team. O'Brien has been a consistent starter in recent months and should be straight back in the starting XI to end the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now