Jake O'Brien Injury: Out Saturday
O'Brien is out for Saturday's match against Fulham, accoridng to manager David Moyes. "We've been missing Tarky for a week or two, but Jake has an injury as well, so that's made us have to change a couple of things."
O'Brien is not on the team sheet for Saturday, as the defender is a late absentee due to an injury. This is forcing a change, with Michael Keane taking his spot. He will hope to recover quickly with only two games in the season remaining.
