Jakob Glesnes News: Sets up goal on Wednesday
Glesnes assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Glesnes assisted Nathan Harriel's goal in the 48th minute and contributed defensively with three clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. Glesnes has created seven chances this season, with this being his first assist of the campaign.
