Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Glesnes headshot

Jakob Glesnes News: Sets up goal on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Glesnes assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Glesnes assisted Nathan Harriel's goal in the 48th minute and contributed defensively with three clearances, two interceptions, and a tackle. Glesnes has created seven chances this season, with this being his first assist of the campaign.

Jakob Glesnes
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now