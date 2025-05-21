Jakub Kaminski News: Pair of assists

Kaminski earned a pair of assists in the Bundesliga, playing 1,123 minutes.

Kaminski hasn't pushed for a starting role since his first season in Wolfsburg, though he did see an uptick in playing time this season. He managed a pair of assists in 22 appearances (12 starts.) Kaminski provides depth in the attack and in both wing-back roles making him a valuable member of the squad but not one that's likely to see many minutes moving forward.