Jakub Kiwior News: Continues in starting role

Kiwior registered two interceptions, four tackles and 11 clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Kiwior is still in a starting role for the club as they deal with their host of injuries, set to be an even bigger piece for the season finale after William Salia (hamstring) joined Gabriel (hamstring) on the injury list. That said, he has now started in their past 11 games, notching six interceptions, 15 tackles and 37 clearances during that span.