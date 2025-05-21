Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakub Kiwior headshot

Jakub Kiwior News: Continues in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Kiwior registered two interceptions, four tackles and 11 clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Kiwior is still in a starting role for the club as they deal with their host of injuries, set to be an even bigger piece for the season finale after William Salia (hamstring) joined Gabriel (hamstring) on the injury list. That said, he has now started in their past 11 games, notching six interceptions, 15 tackles and 37 clearances during that span.

Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now